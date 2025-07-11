Justin Bieber's Surprise Release 'SWAG' Destroys Critics, Addresses Marital Troubles With Hailey

The singer's 21-track release is one of the best albums he's ever produced.

Justin Bieber is back, and he's got some things to say.

The famed singer, who has been the subject of recent media criticism and crazed social media speculation, surprised fans on Friday when he released his new album, "SWAG."

Upon first listen, the upbeat R&B-pop album is solid for those who like that type of music. "Bieber's back!" multiple people on social media shouted. "Justin Bieber just saved summer," another fan wrote, while others called it a "masterpiece."

Bieber Takes On Critics

It's not just how Bieber's new music sounds as much as it's about what the pop star is saying that makes the new album a smash. It's clear that Biebs has some things he wants to get off his chest, and he doesn't hold back.

During his "Therapy Session" song, Bieber plays audio from a conversation he had with influencer Druski. "That’s been a tough thing for me recently, is feeling like I have had to go through a lot of my struggles as a human as all of us do really publicly and so people are always asking if I’m okay, and that starts to really weigh on mе," Bieber says in the interlude.

Druski then responds, "Becausе it’s like when somebody keeps saying, ‘Why you crying? Why you crying?’ It’s like, bitch, I’m not, but now I am. Fu**!"

Bieber agrees before adding, "And it starts to make me feel like I’m the one with issues and everyone else is perfect."

Bieber Rips Paparazzi

In other parts of the album, Justin talks about confronting the paparazzi when they refuse to leave him alone. In the song "Butterflies," for example, he calls them out for continuing to take photos of him walking from a restaurant after he had already allowed them to take some.

The 31-year-old singer also addresses his much-publicized relationship with Hailey Bieber, of whom the two share a son together. In one of the better songs on the album, "Walking Away," Justin sings about how he and Hailey sometimes have to bite their tongues and not respond to rumors, many of which are created by social media.

"We better stop before we say some shit," Bieber says.

Overall, Bieber's 21-track release is one of the best albums he's ever produced. After not putting out new music in four years, the singer came out swinging on this one and delivered a smash.

