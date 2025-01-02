Justin Bieber Shuts Down Divorce Rumors, As One Does, With A Picture Of His Wife In A Bikini

Divorce? Who said anything about a divorce? Not Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey.

The internet has apparently been running wild with rumors and speculation about the couple's marital status recently. The couple have been doing their part to shut those rumors down.

It's not the 1940s or whenever putting out a press release started being hot in the streets. That's not how these sorts of situations are handled anymore.

Sources and representatives releasing statements on your behalf still fly, but they're not nearly as modern or as personal as reposting a TikTok video and sharing a bikini picture on Instagram.

That's how the message is sent in late 2024 into 2025. Hailey was first to respond to the rumors of a Bieber marriage in trouble.

According to TMZ, the 28-year-old model, socialite, and businesswoman reported a TikTok video and wrote, "Me to all of you on the Internet." Take that rumor mill.

Justin and Hailey Bieber have sent a clear message that their marriage is doing well

The creator of the video says, "You're not well and it's OK. You've done made a lot of choices." Blah, blah, blah, obviously she was shutting down any sort of divorce rumors.

Not enough evidence? Well, Justin agreed. He decided the next slap across the face of those hoping his marriage was falling apart would come with a picture of his wife in a bikini welcoming 2025.

The Biebs wrote for the caption of the picture, "Um. Goin anywhere with u bb. Happy new year."

Man, he has a way with words, doesn’t he? What more do you want from these two?

If a reposting of a TikTok video and a bikini picture in an Instagram Story aren’t enough to prove they're doing just fine, then nothing is going to be good enough.

The reality is, marriages aren't easy. They require work. They require commitment, and they require the occasional bikini picture on Instagram. Everyone knows this.

The Biebers are about to have an awesome 2025.