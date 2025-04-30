Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Gains Support From Julian Edelman & Gronk As Heat Rises

With the walls closing in on Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson after a disastrous fluff piece interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Belichick loyalists Julian Edelman & Gronk are telling the buzzards to back off their old ball coach & his girl.

In a clip released early Wednesday morning from their Dudes on Dudes podcast, Edelman declared that media outlets and commentators are "giving an unfair reality of what's going on" in this situation because Jordon, 24, jumped "into that conversation during the interview just like any PR person would jump in when there’s an unnecessary question that probably didn’t go over in the pre-production meeting."

Edelman & Gronk both won three Super Bowls as a member of Belichick's Patriots teams. These two aren't about to question Bill's recent decision-making.

To Edelman and Gronk, Jordon had every right to tell CBS reporter Tony Dokoupil the couple wouldn't be discussing how they met because at that moment she was serving as his representative, not his slam piece.

"From what I’ve heard, Jordon is playing the Berj (Najarian) role; handling all the football ops, handling a lot of his social, a lot of his PR," Edelman continued. Najarian worked for 24 years with the Patriots and was once called the "consigliere to Bill Belichick" by Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy.

But Berj wasn't in a romantic relationship with his boss. Edelman doesn't seem to care about that angle. He sees a woman with no prior history working in the world of sports who is now calling the shots.



"When you look at this situation and you say, ‘Oh this is his girlfriend jumping in,' I think that’s unfair. I think she’s actually working with coach Belichick in the professional world and she probably went and said, ‘Hey, no, we’re not doing that,’" Edelman added.

That is called loyalty, folks. Edelman won't even take a shot at Belichick's girlfriend.

And neither will Gronk, but he does have jokes for all this drama.

"Yeah, she’s becoming his representative on top of being a girlfriend. No one’s really put this hand in hand together. When your name is Jordon, and you’re on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels campus, you’re god," Gronk told Edelman.



"Never thought about it. [You’re] untouchable if your name is Jordon."