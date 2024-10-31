Joy Behar Runs Her Big Mouth About Sara Haines' Lesbian Experience

Joy Behar is once again in trouble after the always pleasant liberal outed The View costar Sara Haines lesbian experiences in front of her parents in the audience. Haines had apparently told Behar and her cohorts about her lesbian relationships in private, as she is now married with multiple kids to lawyer husband Max Shifrin.

The result of Behar running her mouth not only mortified Haines and her very conservative parents, but was also harsh enough for the 82-year-old former comedian to reportedly get read the riot act by ABC bosses who said that Behar crossed the line.

Gotta hand it to Behar, she just doesn't know when to shut her trap, regardless of who gets hurt - even her coworkers. Real nice.

HAINES HAD TOLD HER VIEW COHOSTS ABOUT RELATIONSHIP IN PRIVATE

View host Whoopi Goldberg had just promoted a behind-the-scenes podcast when she mentioned that Sarah Haines parents were in the audience.

As the crowd began clapping for them, Behar couldn't stop herself from jumping in and adding 'I have to ask her a question. Are you going to bring up that lesbian relationship you said you had back at Smith College?"

The scene soon got awkward as it was so specific that people immediately knew that there was some truth to it - including her parents, who Haines had previously said are extremely conservative and raised her in a strict household.

Multiple outlets such as the New York Post and the DailyMail are citing sources saying that Behar was called in by her bosses immediately after the show and told that what she said was not right.

"Joy has apologized to her, but that does not make it right. There are some things that the viewers do not need to know and Joy embarrassed Sara was unprofessional," the source told the DailyMail. "Joy was blasted by her cohosts and higher-ups for her on air comment about Sara Haines’ lesbian romance. She crossed the line in terms of relaying something that was told to her off-air," the insider continued.

Why anyone continues to watch The View is beyond me. Whether it's Sunny Hostin literally sounding like the dumbest person ever by saying that climate change has been causing solar eclipses (Yes, she really said that, despite them being around FOREVER) or the roudtable of women all cackling as Mark Cuban criticized any Trump supporting women as not being "strong or intelligent."

Heck of a group of people you have over there, ABC! How are those 11am ET ratings coming along?

