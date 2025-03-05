Jon Stewart Accepts Elon Musk's One Big Demand For Daily Show Interview

We are one step closer to getting Elon vs. Stewart.

On Monday night's The Daily Show, Jon Stewart agreed to Elon Musk's terms that he set in order for Musk to appear on Stewart's late-night Comedy Central program. Among other things, the X and Tesla founder said that the interview would have to air live in its entirety, as well as also be simulcasted on X, something that Stewart says he's fine with.

"After thinking about his offer, I thought, ‘You know, hey, that’s actually how the in-studio interviews normally air. Unedited.’ So, sure. We’d be delighted,'" Stewart began his monologue.

Realizing just how big of a get an Elon Musk interview would be for the ratings-deprived Daily Show, Stewart said that he'd be willing to even "sweeten or un-sweeten the pot."

"The interview can be 15 minutes, an hour, two hours, whatever. I’ll be honest, I don’t think this network makes any other programming. So we can do whatever the f*** we want!"

We need this to happen. Musk has been much more vocal in recent months and doing more press, including multiple Joe Rogan interviews and even Bill Maher - who is in the same lane as Stewart. I feel like this would be must-watch TV because, let's be honest, there's nothing better than seeing a political pundit being put in their place. Ironically, that's how the whole Musk vs. Stewart thing started.

WE ABSOLUTELY NEED MUSK VS STEWART TO HAPPEN

A few weeks ago, Stewart railed against Elon and his DOGE government accountability program. "I want to get rid of the alphabet agencies that don’t do enough," Stewart said at the time. Elon, of course, wasn't having any negativity about his DOGE program, even mocking Stewart for cutting his hand while slamming a coffee cup during his on-air rant.

"I will send him some @DOGE merch to comfort him while he recovers from this injury," Musk hilariously tweeted before insinuating that the late-night host had lost his way and then calling him a "propagandist."

Stewart responded by saying that Musk "Gives him too much credit," while Musk then followed up in a tweet saying he would be willing to go on The Daily Show under certain conditions.

With both sides agreeing to the verbal square off, let's hope this actually comes through, unlike the Musk vs Zuckerberg cage fight that never came to be!

SHOULD ELON MUSK BE ON JON STEWART'S SHOW? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow