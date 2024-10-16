Joker 2 Is Such A Flop That It's Already Heading To Streaming

The joke's on anybody who paid money to go to the theaters to see the box office disaster that was Joker: Folie à deux, because it's coming to streaming services in just a week and a half.

The box office bomb of a movie that many felt was unnecessary to even make in the first place is expected to lose upwards of $200 million. It not only turned off casual moviegoers that appreciated the genius that was the first one, but also insulted and ultimately pushed away comic book fans as well.

The end result? Beginning on Oct. 29, you'll be able to stream the film from the comfort of your living room where you won't have to pay $9.95 for popcorn and $5.95 for a fountain Pepsi while you're trying to dodge out of the way of what has become teenage mallrats these days.

JOKER 2 IS SET TO LOSE $200+ MILLION

The Oct. 29 release means that the film went straight to streaming just a little over three weeks after its release, after making $37.7 million in its domestic opening - nothing to joke about there.

In comparison, the original ‘Joker’ cost just $60 million to make and earned $1.1 BILLION and is one of the biggest box office financial successes of all time.

MUSICAL WOES

Joker 2's problems began when rumors came out that it was going to be a musical. To make matters even worse, Lady Gaga absolutely butchered her response when pressed by reporters on if it was a musical or not.

"I wouldn't necessarily say [that it's a musical]. The way that music is used is to really give the characters a way to express what they need to say, because the scene and dialogue is just not enough," Gaga said at the time. Which, last I checked, is exactly what a musical is. Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix, who reprised his role as Arthur Fleck, aka The Joker, seemingly didn't give one iota about promoting the film as the genius actor presumably realized that it was a mess of a movie.

If that wasn't enough, director Todd Philips reportedly shut off all correspondence with DC Studios while filming the movie, which eventually led to one of the worst and insulting endings of a comic-related movie ever.

