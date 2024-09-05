Lady Gaga Has No Idea If Joker 2 Is A Musical As Fans Revolt

Is the upcoming Joker 2 film a musical or not?

That's what many people have been trying to figure out after multiple trailers of the upcoming sequel showed plenty of songs being sung by both Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the film's two main stars. It sure seems like it's a musical, which, if true, would anger many fans of the original film that have expressed their disappointment if the movie turns out to be both stars singing instead of bringing the same type of intensity and drama that occurred in the first Joker film. .

One thing's for certain, don't ask Lady Gaga.

On Wednesday, the star singer and actress who will portray Harley Quinn in "Joker: Folie à deux" painfully tried explaining why the movie is in fact not a musical. The only problem is, her argument ironically pretty much describes what many would consider to in fact be, you guessed it - a musical!

"I wouldn't necessarily say that this is actually a musical, in a lot of ways it's very different," Gaga begins.

"The way that music is used is to really give the characters a way to express what they need to say, because the scene and dialogue is just not enough."

… SO IT'S A MUSICAL?

I may not know a lot of things, but I do know that whatever the heck Lady Gaga's explanation was in that clip sure seemed like she was describing a musical. According to the always reliable Wikipedia, a "Musical Film" is a film genre in which songs by the characters are interwoven into the narrative, sometimes accompanied by dancing. The songs usually advance the plot or develop the film's characters."

Yup, definitely a musical.

Just look at Joaquin Phoenix in the clip as he nervously drinks from a bottle of water as soon as Gaga uses the word "musical." He is absolutely like "Oh great, here we go." You'd think that Warner Bros. would have coached the cast on how to answer the musical question, especially since they knew they would be asked about it.

Joker 2 premiered Wednesday night at the Venice Film Festival and despite the cast receiving an 11-minute standing ovation (which is way too long for ANY film, by the way), some critics have already given the film mediocre reviews. The Hollywood Reporter called it "a little thin and at times dull," adding that the sequel "doesn't have a solid story foundation."

With over 40+ reviews, the film has received a 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes and 51% from MetaCritic, which is considered "Mixed or Average."

One thing that was especially hilarious after last night's Venice debut of Joker 2? Joaquin Phoenix walked out as they all began clapping.

That may not be a laughing matter.

Joker: Folie à Deux premieres October 4th in theaters everywhere.