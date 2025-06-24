Johnny Depp Gets Brutally Honest About Abuse Allegations: 'Motherf**kers Who Lie'

Johnny Depp didn't hold back when addressing abuse allegations and the civil trial that shook America.

The former "Pirates of the Caribbean" star was accused by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, of abuse in a now-infamous Washington Post op-ed.

The allegations had an incredible impact on his career. He was no longer viewed as a realistic casting option, was sent packing from the "Harry Potter" prequel series and his time on "Pirates of the Caribbean" came to an end.

Johnny Depp reacts to abuse allegations and civil trial.

Depp fought back by suing Heard for defamation, and landed a major victory when the jury sided with him. Ultimately, Heard agreed to pay Depp $1 million, but the much bigger win was clearing his name.

He's back to locking down legitimate roles, and it's safe to say he might have fired the killshot to the #MeToo movement after the jury determined Heard's claims weren't true. Now, the Hollywood legend is opening up about the entire situation.

Depp told The Times U.K. the following when speaking about Amber Heard's allegations and the lawsuit that followed:

"As weird as I am, certain things can be trusted. And my loyalty is the last thing anybody could question. I was with one agent for 30 years, but she spoke in court about how difficult I was. That’s death by confetti, these fake motherf***ers who lie to you, celebrate you, say all sorts of horror behind your back, yet keep the money — that confetti machine going — because what do they want? Dough. I’ll tell you what hurts. There are people, and I’m thinking of three, who did me dirty. Those people were at my kids’ parties. Throwing them in the air. And, look, I understand people who could not stand up [for me], because the most frightening thing to them was making the right choice. I was pre-MeToo. I was like a crash test dummy for MeToo. It was before Harvey Weinstein." Heard’s accusations came a year before the producer’s fall from power. "And I sponged it, took it all in. And so I wanted from the hundreds of people I’ve met in that industry to see who was playing it safe. Better go woke!"

I'd say it's pretty clear from his comments that he's still not happy about the situation that unfolded, and it's impossible to blame him.

The man's career imploded over allegations a jury determined amounted to defamation. His last major role came in 2018 with "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

Fortunately, he's swinging back in the correct direction after securing a role in the upcoming major film "Day Drinker" with Penélope Cruz and Madelyn Cline.

What do you think about Depp's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.