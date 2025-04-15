Johnny Depp Looks Unrecognizable After Scoring Major Career Update: PHOTO

Johnny Depp fans have their first look at his upcoming movie "Day Drinker."

Depp is in the process of making a significant comeback after years of problems stemming from his failed marriage with Amber Heard.

The couple split, and Depp successfully sued Heard for defamation after she wrote a 2018 op-ed alleging she was the victim of domestic abuse.

The court battle was viewed by many as the end of the #MeToo era. While Depp won in court, he's still been battling to regain his career. He was cut loose from the "Harry Potter" prequel series and his last major Hollywood role was all the way back in 2018 with "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

Now, he's roaring back in a huge way.

Johnny Depp unrecognizable in first major role in years.

Depp is starring in the upcoming movie "Day Drinker" along with Penélope Cruz and Madelyn Cline. The plot is described as (via Variety), "'Day Drinker' tells the story of a private-yacht bartender (Cline) who encounters a mysterious, onboard guest (Depp). They soon find themselves entangled with a criminal figure (Cruz) and connected in ways no one saw coming."

The first picture of Depp in the role was released Monday, and the actor is definitely sporting a new look. You can check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's hard to believe it's been seven years since Depp scored a major Hollywood role. He's had some minor projects here and there since the Amber Heard debacle, but no legit blockbusters.

"Day Drinkers" represents a major turning point in his career - which has spanned decades and several major hits.

It's a sign that Depp is officially completing his comeback after beating Heard's defamatory abuse claims.

There's no release date yet for "Day Drinkers," but an educated guess is that we won't get it until 2026. I'll definitely be checking it out whenever it drops. The plot sounds awesome, the cast is stacked, and it should be cool to see what Depp does in his first big role in nearly a decade. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.