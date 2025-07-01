Nasty Actor Sends Insane Tweet About Iran Getting A Nuke, Is Detached From Reality

John Cusack fired off one of the dumbest tweets you'll ever see about Iran and the pursuit of nuclear weapons.

President Donald Trump ordered the military to smash three Iranian nuclear sites, and the strikes were the knockout blow of the Israel/Iran war.

A total of 14 30,000-pound bunker busters were dropped on Fordow and Natanz, and dozens of cruise missiles hit Isfahan.

It was an incredible display of American military power. Early indications point to the operation crippling Iran's ability to enrich uranium to weapons grade. It's something we all should be happy about, but Cusack definitely doesn't appear to be in that group.

John Cusack supports Iran getting a nuke.

Cusack hopped on X a few days ago to unleash a truly mind-boggling tweet about the situation with Iran.

"Iran will surely rush to get a nuclear weapon- and they should get one - it’s the only way to deter US and Israel from bombing every country in Middle East," the famous actor tweeted.

It's hard to believe this tweet is real, but here we are. His comment shows a total and complete lack of understanding of the dynamics in the Middle East.

First off, I've never been a person who believes if Iran gets a nuke that it will immediately use it. The regime loves power and will do anything to protect itself. That's why its response to Trump's attack was symbolic and easily stopped. Iran's leadership knew starting a legit fight with America would end with it being destroyed.

There's a serious debate about rational actors and the threat status of Iran. Having said that, there are some basic facts Cusack clearly doesn't understand.

First, Iran has few to no friends on the planet. Russia and China are nominal allies of convenience, but neither came to Iran's aid. Most countries in the Middle East hate Iran.

Specifically, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE and other countries in the region can't stand the Iranian regime. You can now add Syria to the list following the collapse of the Assad regime.

Is America on the brink of going to war with any of those countries? No. How would Iran getting a nuke deter anything in the Middle East other than attacks against Iran? It wouldn't.

Countries in the Middle East are almost all certainly loving watching Iran get smashed, even if they won't admit it. Saudi Arabia - the economic power of the region - is probably doing backflips with joy knowing Iran's program is cooked.

That leads me to my second point. Does Cusack not realize what will happen if Iran gets a nuke? It will set off a massive arms race in the region. Don't take my word for it.

Saudi Arabia's official position is that if Iran ever goes nuclear that the Saudis will immediately do the same.

All wealthy Middle Eastern countries have the money and tech to quickly develop a bomb, and they'd be stupid not to if Iran - a rival to many of them - got one. That's how arms races work.

Cusack advocating for Iran getting the bomb is really advocating for the Middle East to have nukes all over the place. Does that sound like a good idea to anyone with a functioning brain?

It's always great to see people in Hollywood who have no idea what they're talking about start firing off hot takes. It's a reminder that just because you can read a script doesn't mean you're a smart person. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.