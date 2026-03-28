John Cena Shuts Down Bizarre TikTok Singer In Painful Café Ambush

Cena handled it as well as you can, but boy was this uncomfortable.

Believe me, I love a good cringe.

That said, watching some lunatic go up to John Cena while he was sitting in a café and just start singing at him was hard for even me to watch.

According to Daily Mail, there's a fella by the name of Harry Daniels who is a bit of a big deal on TikTok with over 2 million followers.

Daniels hit a weird niche where his thing is going up to celebrities and singing at them in a very American Idol-y way, by which I mean I can't tell if he's good or sucks.

Seriously, it's hard to tell, but I'm leaning toward "sucks."

But the problem with being big on TikTok is that people who aren't perpetually online have no idea who the f--k you are when you walk up to them and start singing.

This was the case for John Cena when Daniels interrupted him with some Taylor Swift lyrics.

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Daniels ran into the recently-retired WWE Superstar, who, let's face it, probably gets very few moments when he's not being bothered by fans, and decided to work his mediocre singing magic.

I'm sure Cena is cool with a handshake, photo, or autograph. But just walking up to someone and singing at them?

That's straight-up loony bin behavior.

And it was very hard to watch.

"Let's start with a hello. How are you doing? Nice to meet you, I'm John," Cena said, standing up from his chair.

Cena asked Daniels if he wanted to continue singing, to which he replied that he did because it was "his job."

"Well, I'm not buying what you're selling," Cena said. "Thanks, though."

Cena handled that about as politely as possible. I'd like to see this guy try something like this with Alec Baldwin.

This had me crawling out of my skin when I first saw it, but when I learned the backstory, I got over it.

At first, I thought that the singer was someone who "wasn't all there."

And while that may still kind of be true, the second I found out it was this guy's thing that he does for social media, I was like, "Oh, screw this guy."

I wish Cena had given that clown an Attitude Adjustment.

Now, that's how you go viral.