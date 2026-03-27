WWE Icon Steve Austin Delivers Badass Win In Punishing Nevada Desert Race

It was an impressive bit of driving from the WWE Hall of Famer.

It's always impressive when people can do multiple things at a super high level, but it's not every day you see someone like Stone Cold Steve Austin who can take bumps in the wrestling ring and win races behind the wheel of a side-by-side.

The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't wrestled in quite some time, but over the last few years, the 61-year-old has turned his attention to off-road racing, which is just as badass as you can get.

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Can I get a "Hell yeah?!"

Austin was the top dog in the Stock Pro Mod Class in his Kawasaki Teryx4 H2, in the Prospector 250.

That race sounds grueling. As you saw, it's a race that takes six hours to run and follows a course that weaves through the Nevada desert.

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So, you need speed, but you also need some serious endurance to get the job done.

Obviously, Stone Cold is one hell of a driver.

At least the race went better than when he showed up at WrestleMania last year and rode around the ring on an ATV.

I'm sure there's going to be plenty more racing for him in the years to come, especially if he's winning.

The last time Austin hopped in the ring to deliver Stone Cold Stunners was back in 2022 when he main-evented the first night of WrestleMania 38.

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There, he defeated Kevin Owens in a "No Holds Barred" match at AT&T Stadium. That's widely believed to be the final match of his career, and was actually his first match in nearly 20 years.

Before that, his last match had been at WrestleMania XIX in Seattle, where he lost to The Rock.