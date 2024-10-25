Judge Makes Major Ruling In Ravens Fan Attack Case

John Callis has been denied bail.

Callis, a Ravens fan, is accused of brutally attacking two Washington Commanders fans, and beating one so badly he got a concussion. He was taken into custody earlier in the week after turning himself in.

Now, he'll remain behind bars for the time being as he faces a first degree aggravated assault charge and three second degree assault charges. He faces up to 55 years in prison.

Judge LaTina Burse Greene denied bail Wednesday saying, "It was clearly an unprovoked assault," according to CBS News.

"Of course, it's disappointing. I think he needs help. The criminal justice system is both designed to punish and rehabilitate. He's a 24-year-old kid. He clearly has a problem. He needs help. And I'm trying to get him help, and I believe the judge will be amenable to it with a different program," Callis' lawyer Brian Thompson said following the decision.

The judge is open to allowing Callis into an inpatient program while he awaits trial if one can be found, according to the same report.

Callis allegedly has used cocaine daily for four years, and had multiple previous incidents involving alcohol.

As I said after Callis was arrested and charged with first degree aggravated assault charge and three second degree assault charges, it appears the justice system in Baltimore isn't playing games.

Callis is accused of attacking two people for no reason. It's also now been revealed that the video portion that went viral was allegedly the second time Callis went after the Commanders fans.

There was allegedly a first interaction that happened prior to the footage that shocked and disgusted the world. Seeing the man knocked unconscious was downright disgusting. He easily could have died if he'd fallen and hit his head wrong.

let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.