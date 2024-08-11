Joe Rogan Leans Into Donald Trump Controversy With Crafty Joke

Joe Rogan isn't taking the bait when it comes to Donald Trump attacking him.

Trump decided to spark a feud with the most popular podcast host on the planet after Rogan praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with some positive comments.

Trump and MAGA influencers online treated it as an endorsement for Kennedy in the race for POTUS. Rogan denied it was an endorsement of any kind in a now-viral tweet where he also praised Trump.

However, that didn't stop Trump from hopping on Truth Social and stating, "It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring??? MAGA2024."

Joe Rogan responds to Trump controversy with witty joke

Instead of escalating the situation, Rogan chose the much better path when dealing with a situation like this:

Humor.

Rogan posted a photo on Instagram of him with Shane Gillis in character as the former President with the caption, "Ran into Trump. Everything is cool."

The two were together for a Kill Tony comedy event. You can check out the post below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is the perfect response from Rogan. A general rule of life and on the internet is that if you're angry and arguing, you're probably losing.

It's always best to choose humor whenever you can online because life is short and few things on the internet should be taken seriously.

Joe Rogan is a comedian, podcast host and UFC broadcaster. He knows who he is, and doesn't run for it. The idea that he was going to grovel for Trump's approval after being slammed on Truth Social is comical. That was never going to happen.

It's also pretty stupid for the MAGA crowd to waste time, energy and resources attacking Rogan when there's an election that needs to be won. OutKick's Bobby Burack made that point in a great piece you can read here.

Finally, you're missing out if you haven't seen Gillis in character as Trump. He's absolutely hilarious when in character as the Republican character.

It's without a doubt some of Gillis' best work.

Let me know what you think of Rogan's response at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.