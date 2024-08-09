Joe Rogan Praises Trump's Reaction To Getting Shot With Blunt Message

Joe Rogan has high praise for how Donald Trump handled getting shot.

Trump was hit in the ear when Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire during a July 13 rally in Butler, PA. In what was nothing short of epic, the former President and current Republican nominee defiantly raised his fist and shouted "Fight! Fight! Fight!" with blood streaming down his face.

It's honestly nothing short of incredible that he had that reaction to getting shot, and I'd say the same about any other politician who did the same.

Rogan liked what he saw.

Joe Rogan pours praise on Donald Trump's reaction to getting shot.

Rogan was in the news this week when people interpreted positive comments about RFK Jr. as an endorsement. He addressed the claims Friday, and shared some praise for Trump while doing it.

"For the record, this isn’t an endorsement. This is me saying that I like RFKjr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence. I think we could use more of that in this world. I also think Trump raising his fist and saying ‘fight!’ after getting shot is one of the most American f*cking things of all time," Rogan said in a tweet.

You can check his full tweet out below

Rogan certainly isn't alone in his praise for Trump. He's received praise from across the spectrum. Mark Zuckerberg called it "badass," a former Delta Force operator praised his response and a SEAL Team 6 buddy of mine said the former President's reaction can't be taught.

You either have that in your soul or you don't. The man took a bullet to the ear and was able to keep his senses enough to hit his fans with a "Fight!" fist pump. Zuckerberg was 100 percent correct when he called it badass.

It's hard to believe it hasn't even been a month since Trump was shot in Butler. Feels like a lifetime ago, and it's already mostly out of the media. He's fortunate to be alive. There's really no other way to put it.