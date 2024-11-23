Joe Rogan Mocks Rachel Maddow For Being An Insufferable Liar

Have you heard the good news yet? MSNBC is reportedly up for sale because it's woke and hemorrhaging money, and Elon Musk may be the one to swoop in at the 11th hour and save it.

My God. What a time to be alive. Can this month get any better? First Trump wins, and now Elon may actually buy MSNBC? Could you imagine?

The Libs would just explode. It would be over. I don't think they could take this one.

They can stomach Trump winning again because, at the end of the day, it's actually good for business. But if Elon Musk, of all people, swoops in and buys MSNBC? Yep, that would be all she wrote for Dems. Pack it in. Shut it down. Game, set, match.

Anyway, Joe Rogan responded to the potential Musk news by throwing his hat in the ring should the billionaire actually purchase the network.

Joe would like to replace Rachel Maddow in this hypothetical situation, which I think we're good with as a society, right?

I certainly am:

This is the right path

Let's do it, fellas! Please. I'm serious. Elon should 100% buy MSNBC and make it watchable again. If he bought it and actually just used it as a way to mock the rest of the liberal news networks – and that's all of them minus Fox News – it would be a ratings juggernaut. I'm serious. It would save MSNBC and Comcast.

I'd watch every single night just to watch them mock Rachel Maddow. Or Morning Joe. Or whoever the hell else is on that insufferable network right now. Maybe bring in Mark Cuban to play Maddow if the whole Rogan thing doesn't work out?

I don't know. We'll workshop it, but I think we're on to something big here. And by the way, don't scoff at Elon potentially doing this. Everyone mocked him when he said he'd buy Twitter, and now it's something called X, and it's full of free speech and Patriots.

So, don't you dare think for a second he won't do something crazy and buy MSNBC. Lord knows he has the money. Hell, it wouldn't even dent his bank account. He probably needs the loss for some sort of obscure tax reason I'll never be rich enough to know about.

Can't wait to see how this unfolds. Can't wait to see Joe Rogan take Rachel Maddow's job. What a month.