Joe Rogan Savagely Torches Liberals, Will Leave Woke Snowflakes Crying: WATCH

Joe Rogan came out swinging against liberals, and he didn't need many words to land a knockout blow.

Rogan endorsed President Donald Trump shortly before the election, and he's very popular with conservatives and libertarians.

To be clear, Rogan isn't a hardcore right winger. Not at all. He's pretty libertarian, and the reason people like him is that he calls balls and strikes without talking down to people.

He's now roasting liberals.

Joe Rogan slams liberals.

Rogan addressed the theory podcast hosts are all getting together and scheming to help conservatives and liberals need to do the same.

The popular podcaster and UFC commentator said the following on his podcast last week with Andrew Schulz:

"It's so stupid. No, it's actually just a bunch of friends, f*cking idiots. We just happen to do each other’s podcasts. But they're like, trying to sort it out, like, ‘They support each other, they go on each other's shows, and they're all in this together. Well, we need that on the left.' Like, Good luck. You guys cancel each other if your f*cking Ukraine flag is too small. You f*cking talk sh*t about each other for not having trans kids. You guys are out of your mind. You're not going to sync up together. You're in a suicide cult."

You can watch his full comments in the video below starting around 56:00, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's about as blunt as it gets in terms of dressing down a group of people. Calling them out for being in a cult and supporting cancel culture is pretty on-point.

By definition, you can't really be successful in the podcast game if you believe in canceling people. The best podcasts are all funny or allow a free-flowing conversation.

Many woke losers hate comedy and absolutely despise hearing ideas they don't like. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar openly criticized that people are "allowed" to say whatever they want.

Does that sound like someone interested in a lengthy free-flowing conversation where they'll hear ideas they disagree with? Not even a little bit.

It's healthy to embrace differing views, engage in healthy debate and then get a beer afterward. That's the sign of a healthy and strong society. You definitely don't want to go down the opposite path. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.