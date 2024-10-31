Joe Rogan Shares Blunt Truth Of Why Kamala Harris Interview Didn't Happen: WATCH

Joe Rogan isn't bending the knee to Kamala Harris in order to get her on his podcast.

Rogan made some waves when he tweeted earlier in the week that an interview with the Vice President and Democrat nominee for President hadn't been completely ruled out, but she was making two demands that he appeared unwilling to meet:

Rogan had to travel to her. He would only get an hour with Harris.

Rogan famously films his interviews at his studio in Texas and his interviews last several hours. He wasn't willing to change for Harris, nor should he feel like he has to change.

Joe Rogan explains why Kamala Harris interview likely isn't happening.

With Election Day being this upcoming Tuesday, it seems like a certainty at this point that a Rogan/Harris interview isn't happening. It certainly doesn't sound like Rogan has any regrets about holding the line.

"You can look at this and say, ‘Oh you’re being a diva.' She had an opportunity to come here when she was in Texas, and I literally gave them an open invitation. I said any time. I said if she’s done at 10:00, we’ll come back here at 10:00. I’ll do it at 9:00 in the morning. I’ll do it at midnight if she’s up. If she wants to drink a Red Bull and party on," Rogan explained on a recent episode of his podcast. He then further drilled down on why doing the podcast at a location of her choosing just didn't make sense.

"The thing is, if I go somewhere, then there’s going to be other people in the room. And they want to control a lot of things, I’m sure. According to the Bret Baier interview on Fox, like people were waving them off. That’s a distraction, people in the room. My whole goal with her and with him is just talk. Have a conversation like a human being. You find out things about people. You get a sense of them at least. A real sense. That was it. I don’t give a f*ck what we talk about, I really don’t. I just want to talk to you. Who the f*ck are you," Rogan further explained.

The popular podcast host also made it clear that he's "politically homeless" and never could see himself voting for conservatives until the "tides of culture shifted in a very bizarre way."

You can watch Rogan break down the situation below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Good for Joe Rogan for refusing to bend the knee in order to get an interview with Kamala Harris. It's his podcast. It's his podcast.

He gets to set the rules. You can take it or leave it. Donald Trump flew to Austin and did a three hour interview with Rogan. JD Vance also went to Austin to film an interview.

Kamala Harris wanted the podcasting star to work around her schedule and location, according to Rogan. He had no interest in doing that, and it appears she cost herself the opportunity to speak to his massive audience.

Not very smart, in my humble opinion. There's nobody on the planet with the kind of audience Rogan has, and if you have to fly to Austin to tap into it, then that's what you should do.

Did Rogan make the right call by not bending the knee to Harris' demands? Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.