Joe Rogan Shreds Liberals With Powerful Rant, Makes Great Point

Joe Rogan thinks Democrats are shooting themselves in the foot and are in big trouble if changes aren't made.

President Donald Trump and the Republicans dominated the 2024 election. Trump returned to the White House, won the popular vote and Republicans took the Senate and held the House.

It was a butt kicking across the board. You'd think given the blowout, liberals would look in the mirror and figure out where to change.

I'm sure some are. Others are definitely not. For example, my favorite liberal firecracker AOC is busy ranting about Nazis.

Joe Rogan crushes Democrats for not changing course.

The popular podcast host discussed the situation on his show, and he had one key takeaway:

It's amazing how Democrats aren't learning any kind of lesson from their humiliating loss.

"They’re gonna keep shedding people. They’re not going to correct course. They're not course-correcting at all. You know, they're saying stupid sh*t. It's all nonsense. Their understanding of social media and the dynamics and that you set up by having completely state-controlled mainstream media, where they only said the narratives that you guys wanted. They all said it in step. So you could watch different programs repeat the exact same words, exact same phrases," Rogan said on a recent podcast when discussing Democrats, according to Fox News.

He continued, "We know you’ve got talking points, we don’t trust you anymore. We don’t trust The New York Times. We don’t trust The Washington Post. We don’t trust CNN or MSNBC. They’re all full with propaganda…You guys suck, you guys f*cking suck, and you’re not real people. Nobody wants to hang out with Brian Stelter."

It's moments like this when Rogan really shines through. Why? Because he's simply speaking common sense. When you lose, you have to adapt to survive. It's no different in sports. You can't keep running the same plays you're losing with and all of a sudden expect to win.

That's not how life works. Democrats need to totally eradicate woke garbage, focus on helping to close the border and probably dial back the love affairs with foreign entanglements.

If they did those three basic things, I truly believe they'd be in a better position. Maybe I'd be wrong, but how much worse can it get? Trump is at record high approval ratings and the momentum in the White House is huge.

Props to Rogan for stating the obvious. Some Democrats should step up and do the same if they want to win elections. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think.