Firecracker AOC Unleashes Wild Rant About Nazis, Is Must-Watch Content

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is back to her firecracker ways.

Now, this might stun some people, but I genuinely find AOC to be wildly entertaining. Why? I'm honestly not sure I can put my finger on it.

We've never even met, and as far as I know (this is always a tough call to say with 100% certainty), have never even been at the same D.C. party.

However, there's something about that woman that just grabs your interest, no matter how deranged and out of pocket it is.

AOC rants about Nazis.

That leads me to our latest update with the Democrat politician from New York. She's been involved in a beef with Elon Musk over claims he did the Nazi salute during an inauguration celebration for President Donald Trump.

Of course, Elon Musk most certainly didn't do the Sieg Heil salute. He was making an awkward motion while speaking about sending his heart to people. Potentially tough optics? Debatable, but nobody believes Musk is a Nazi, no matter what our favorite woman from the Bronx has to say.

Well, I have good news for everyone. AOC was dishing out history lessons and making it known she is against Nazis.

That's right, folks. The liberal Congresswoman is *checks notes to make sure* against Nazis. Why would she say something so brave, and yet, so controversial?

Truly riveting.

I'm glad someone finally was strong enough to publicly declare that in this country "we hate Nazis." I was starting to get worried nobody would say it.

Smash the play button on the video below, and enjoy the hell out of it. It might be the best thing you see all morning,

Profound, brave and game-changing. Nothing says hero like a Congresswoman having the guts to denounce Nazis - something that hasn't existed in any real fashion in about 80 years - to her 8.2 million Instagram followers.

While we're at, I would also like to let everyone reading this know that I am also anti-Nazi. You know who else is? My family member, Connie who bombed the hell out of them during WWII as he earned two Distinguished Flying Crosses.

I bet he would have loved AOC every bit as much as I do. Just nonstop entertainment and free history lessons. You couldn't make it up if you tried.

Let's not lie to ourselves. How many of us reading this right now would watch a completely uncensored and unedited history lesson saga with AOC? My hand is straight up in the air. I need her thoughts on the Bosnian War like I need air in my lungs. Might be time for a formal Hookstead/AOC summit. Now that's the kind of content that will break the internet.