Joe Rogan Trolls People Who Still Trust The Government With Savage Tweet

What is the biggest conspiracy theory that is true?

Joe Rogan crushed people who still believe everything they're told with a very simple tweet.

Rogan is one of the most refreshing voices in America when it comes to keeping an open mind. Nothing is off-limits on his show.

Whether it's COVID insanity, wars in the Middle East, JFK's assassination or anything else you can think of, Rogan is likely willing to give it a shot.

He seems surprised more people don't have a similar mindset.

Joe Rogan crushes people who believe in conspiracy theories.

Rogan hopped on X Tuesday night to troll people who, in our modern climate, actually just trust whatever they're told. Yes, people like that exist, and Rogan had some fun at their own expense.

"Shout out to all the people that still don’t believe in conspiracies. Your ability to stick to your guns is inspiring," Rogan tweeted to his 15.4 million followers.

The tweet has a staggering 8.3 million viewers as of publication.

He certainly has a point! The commitment to believe whatever you're told is certainly "inspiring." What are some all-time bangers that nobody believes anymore?

Two weeks to slow the spread and the COVID-19 vaccine stops you from getting the virus. Those are two big ones related to the pandemic.

My favorite historical topic nobody seems to buy is the official story of how Lee Harvey Oswald died. Not even a pivotal Secret Service agent on the detail buys the comical magic bullet theory.

Former USSS agent Paul Landis claims the bullet wasn't found on a stretcher at the hospital, but instead, in the back seat of JFK's limo and then placed on a stretcher after the fact.

If Landis is telling the truth, then the entire official JFK story is complete nonsense. Furthermore, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna openly claimed she believes there were multiple shooters - a common theory.

What conspiracy theories do you believe in? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.