Anti-Trump Teacher Shares Disgusting New Messages After Demanding President And Supporters Be Killed

Maine high school teacher JoAnna St. Germain isn't apologizing after calling for President Donald Trump and his supporters to be killed.

The English teacher at Waterville Senior High School went viral after demanding violence against Trump and his supporters in a series of Facebook posts.

The posts grabbed the attention of the Secret Service and local police in Maine, and you'd think St. Germain would be eager to apologize and retract the comments.

That's not what's happening. The Waterville Senior High School is digging in.

Maine teacher JoAnna St. Germain unapologetic over posts demanding violence against Trump.

St. Germain hopped back on Facebook after her posts became international news, and the English teacher made it crystal clear an apology isn't coming.

"To be clear, publicly: I knew what I was doing when I did it. I’m not the least f*cking sorry," St. Germain wrote in one of the follow-up posts.

You can see all the new posts below. They remain up as of publication.

Not apologizing after calling for mass death against the sitting President and his fans is absolutely nuts. Add in the fact the police and USSS are aware of the situation, and the latest posts are a perfect example of digging a much deeper hole.

The Secret Service previously told OutKick on Wednesday when the posts went viral, "The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the post made by Ms. St. Germain, and as a matter of practice we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence."

Waterville police told us, "The Waterville Police Department is aware of a social media post allegedly made by an employee of the Waterville School Department regarding supporters of President Donald Trump. We do not comment on open matters but rest assured that we have collaborated with our partners in federal law enforcement and at the school to ensure the safety of everyone in the community, especially our young people."

It's unclear at this time if St. Germain has been removed from her teaching position. I was told on Wednesday by the school that an investigation is underway, but no further comment could be shared. An attempt to get clarification went unanswered as of publication Thursday. The situation remains developing. Make sure to check back to OutKick for any updates as we might have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.