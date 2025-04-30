Maine Teacher Publicly Demands Violence Against Trump And Supporters, Investigation Underway

A Maine woman might be facing serious consequences after her viral Facebook posts encouraging violence against President Donald Trump and his supporters.

JoAnna St. Germain, an English teacher at Waterville Senior High School, is gaining significant attention online after sharing a troubling message on Facebook. The posts were first discovered by the Maine Wire.

St. Germain wrote the following in an April 29th post:

"The Secret Service has the perfect opportunity, if they choose to step up and take it. You are the ones with power. Coordinate. Take out every single person who supports Trump’s illegal, immoral, unconstitutional acts. Look at the sycophants and give them what they’re asking for. Every other country sees what’s happening and they are taking stands. If you step up, we can avoid a civil war. I’m not talking about assassinating a president. A president is a person duly elected by the American people. Tr*mp has shamelessly bragged openly about stealing the election. He is making plans to give himself a third term. I’m talking about Americans recognizing a fascist dictatorship and standing against it. Secret Service, you are Americans. My beloved military, you are Americans. We, the people, are counting on you. If I had the skill set required, I would take them out myself. I’m making this post public for a reason, I promise you. Don’t waste time wondering if I’m okay. I’m not. If you’re okay, you’re lying to yourself."

The original post remains up as of publication.

In the comments of the post, St. Germain further wrote, "When I tell you I’d die for your children, I mean that sh*t. When I say that Trump and all the sycophants he’s surrounded himself with need to die, I mean that sh*t.

Maine teacher demands violence against President Donald Trump and his supporters.

St. Germain unleashed a flurry of posts after the initial one, and made it clear there were zero regrets about what was said - while hedging it wasn't directed at "all Republicans." In fact, the Maine teacher claims to have done it knowing she might be fired.

You can see screenshots of the post, which remain up as of publication, below.

A call to Waterville Senior High School confirmed an investigation is underway, but no further public details or confirmation were provided. An email sent to Principal Brian Laramee wasn't returned by the time of publication.

A phone number believed to be tied to St. Germain initially replied with simply "Stop" after being contacted for comment twice.

The person then abruptly pivoted and claimed I had the wrong number. The entire text exchange is below. Two emails sent to St. Germain's work email also went unanswered.

OutKick also reached out to the Secret Service's main national office and the local main field office for comment. The national office told OutKick, "The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the post made by Ms. St. Germain, and as a matter of practice we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence."

Local police in Waterville did not return requests for comment as of publication. We will update the story with any relevant information from the authorities as it comes in.

The situation remains incredibly fluid. Please check back to OutKick for any further updates as we have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.