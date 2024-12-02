J.K. Rowling Reveals Threats Of 'Murder' & 'Rape' For Stance On Transgenderism

When it comes to the transgender debate, one of the most outspoken pro-woman voices in the world is Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

Rowling isn't shy about expressing her opinion that biological males do not belong in women's spaces, including bathrooms, locker rooms and sports.

That's a very level-headed and common-sense approach, but the trans mafia doesn't take kindly to opposition.

Rowling posted a lengthy message on X explaining just how far people have gone to attack her since she made her stance on transgenderism clear.

"I've been sent thousands of threats of murder, rape and violence. A trans woman posted my family's home address with a bomb-making guide," Rowling wrote. "My eldest child was targeted by a prominent trans activist who attempted to doxx her and ended up doxxing the wrong young woman."

And while the threats towards her and her family have obviously had negative consequences, Rowling understands that others have endured far worse.

"I could write a twenty thousand word essay on what the consequences have been to me and my family, and what we've endured is NOTHING compared to the harm done to others," she continued.

"By standing up to a movement that relies on threats of violence, ostracisation and guilt-by-association, all of us have been smeared and defamed, but many have lost their livelihoods. Some have been physically assaulted by trans activists."

While I cannot fathom what others have endured, I can attest that reporting on the transgender issue in sports has led to dozens of angry emails and DMs on social media.

In fact, after my coverage of the Mountain West Volleyball Tournament, which included transgender San Jose State player Blaire Fleming, I received several DMs that included some extremely hateful language.

And that was nothing compared to the hate I received after simply asking South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley about allowing transgender athletes in women's sports at the Final Four in April.

It's fascinating that the people who claim to have the most compassion – and thus, believe that fighting for "trans rights", whatever that is, makes them a morally-good person – say the nastiest things.

They don't simply disagree with my opinion, they wish harm upon me. They use slurs that they would consider to be "hate speech." But, since they believe they are on the "right side," all is fine. Funny how that works.

Rowling continued: "Lest we forget, gender apostates have been targeted for crimes such as doubting the evidential basis for transitioning children, for arguing for fair sport for women and girls, for wanting to retain single sex spaces and services, especially for the most vulnerable, and for thinking it barbaric to lock in female prisoners with convicted male sex offenders."

And, as Rowling notes, those people have started to realize – largely based on the results of the United States election in November – that their tactics aren't only not working – they're having the opposite effect.

"Now the political landscape has shifted, and some who've been riding high on their own supply are waking up with a hell of a hangover. They've started wondering whether calling left-wing feminists who wanted all-female rape centres 'Nazis' was such a smart strategy," Rowling continued.

"Maybe parents arguing that boys ought not to be robbing their daughters of sporting opportunities might, sort of, have a point? Possibly letting any man who says 'I'm a woman' into the locker room with twelve-year-old girls could have a downside, after all?"

I couldn't agree more with Rowling on any of this. I'd love to put a nice bow on her post and write some witty line of my own to wrap up this article, but I can't say it better than she did, so I'll end with her closing line:

"A full reckoning on the effects of gender ideology on individuals, society and politics is still a long way off, but I know this: the receipts will make very ugly reading when that time comes, and there are far too many of them to sweep politely under the carpet."