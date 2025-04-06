JK Rowling Pokes Fun At Ridiculous ‘International Asexuality Day’

JK Rowling continues to be a must-follow on social media. Now, she's taking aim at the latest sexual identity to enter the Oppression Olympics.

The best-selling author of the Harry Potter series has been tireless in her fight against radical gender ideology and has never been afraid to stand up for the rights of girls and women — no matter how many people on the Far Left try to cancel her for it.

In her latest quest to be the voice of reason against madness, Rowling hopped on X on Sunday to point out the absurdity of another holiday celebrating a marginalized group that isn't really marginalized at all.

April 6 is, apparently, International Asexuality Day.

"Happy International Fake Oppression Day to everyone who wants complete strangers to know they don't fancy a shag," Rowling wrote.

According to the holiday's official website, "IAD is a coordinated worldwide campaign promoting the ace umbrella, including demisexual, grey-asexual and other ace identities." The group even has its own flag with black, gray, purple and white stripes.

The asexual community aligns itself with the LGBTQ+ movement. Rowling, who fully supports lesbian and gay rights, believes there's no comparison.

One of Rowling's followers wrote, "As a gay man, can someone tell me why straight people not wanting to get laid has ANYTHING TO DO WITH ME?!"

The author responded, cheekily: "Sure, people are still killed for being gay in a lot of countries, but straight people who don't fancy a quickie are being literally ignored to death, John. Is that what you want?"

Rowling further poked fun at the alleged plight of the asexual community by comparing it to the Civil Rights Movement.

"Refusing to accept that people who don't like sex belong in the gay category is akin to wanting segregated bathrooms in the 1950s," she wrote, "as approximately a thousand gender activists will inform you once their hands stop literally shaking."

Savage.

When a follower asked her which ridiculous holiday will come next, Rowling summed it up perfectly: "I want an International Bored Of This Shit day."

Same, JK. Same.