JK Rowling Dunks On Whiny Dope Boy George After Social Media Spat

JK Rowling is one of the most successful writers in history, while Boy George is a has-been.

Still, that didn't stop the "Karma Chameleon" singer from trying to take on Rowling over her stance that the rights of women should be defended.

Ol' Boy George-y boy thought that Rowling's understanding of biology and her feelings that women's sports and spaces shouldn't be invaded by fellas.

The two traded some shots, and of course — because he's the deadly combination of a hack and an idiot — Boy George ignored any and all points Rowling made and went with trying to insult her looks.

Again, the guy is a doofus.

Then, after being the one to engage social media, he decided to take his ball and go home by blocking Rowling on social media and trumpeting to his followers because he was reveling in the first bit of attention he had gotten since the years started with "19."

But remember, this guy forgot he picked a fight with a woman who wrote seven giant books that sold somewhere between a million and a bazillion copies. She knows how to write, and even after Boy George tried to retreat, Rowling jumped off the top rope and stuffed him back in a locker.

Oof. Boy George thought he was going to score some leftist clout and some media attention by going after mean ol' JK Rowling and her bullet-proof takes on the difference between ladies and fellas, but he bit off a bit more than he could chew.

At least he got the media attention… just probably not what he was going for.

That's about as embarrassingly as that could've gone. Like, if you're going to block someone after they posterize you in an argument, wait a few days for things to cool down. Don't do it in the middle of it all!

That's an admission of defeat.

Oh well, now he can go back to doing whatever it is he does these days (I think all he does now is walk around wearing stupid hats) with all of us knowing he's a dope.