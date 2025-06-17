Scumbag Boy George Picks A Trans Fight With J.K. Rowling & Instantly Regrets It

Oh, boy.

What happens when Boy George decides to challenge Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling's stance on trans biological dudes invading female spaces? Do you want to see a dead social media body?

Over the weekend, the 64-year-old flaming gay dude named George O'Dowd (Boy George) decided to hop on Twitter to engage Rowling, who asked "which rights have been taken away from trans people?"

Simple question.

But when you're a moron like Boy George, you can't just move along. Instead, he wanted a piece of a woman who published over 1 million words in the Harry Potter series.

"The right to be left alone by a rich bored bully!" George tweeted.

Bold move.

Let's see how this played out for a guy who was sent to prison years ago for falsely imprisoning a male hooker during a "drug-fueled altercation" who was alleged to have beaten the male hooker with a metal chain.

Rowling was locked and loaded for a decisive victory. Let's just say that J.K. didn't get cheated here. She used every last character that Elon Musk's social media app would allow.





"There are many differences between us, George, but some are particularly relevant to this debate," Rowling began.

"1. You're a man and I'm a woman.

"2. You've been wealthy and famous since your early 20s. I didn't become well known until I was well over 30.

"3. I've never been given 15 months for handcuffing a man to a wall and beating him with a chain.

"4. I believe in freedom of speech and belief. For more than half my life I was a regular anonymous person. Some of those years were spent in poverty."

But, wait, there's more. J.K. was just getting warmed up. It was like Michael Jordan dropping 20 third-quarter points on the way to 63. That was just the appetizer. The chips and salsa.

"That's why I understand the importance of single-sex spaces for women who're reliant on state-funded services. That's why I understand why mixed public changing rooms are a problem for women," she continued.

"That's why I have a problem with men 'identifying' into women's rape crisis centres, domestic abuse and homeless shelters that are supposed to be single-sex. I don't stand against gender identity ideology because I personally still need those services, but because my life has taught me exactly how vulnerable women are when they don't have the money/influence I have now.

Here comes the part about Boy George going to prison in 2009 and serving four months, which included time working in the prison kitchen.

"You yourself have been convicted of violent assault. The overwhelming number of people who commit crimes of violence are male, just like you. That's why I don't want to see men identifying into women's prison cells or any of the spaces mentioned above. Not all men are violent or predatory, but enough are to make safeguarding necessary. Lastly, I'm a writer who believes in freedom of speech and belief.

"As we both know, the safe, fashionable thing in the arts world right now is to do exactly what you're doing: parrot TWAW and sneer at the unenlightened plebs who think sex is important and matters. For a man who was once all about non-conformity, George, you couldn't have become more predictably or more tediously conformist," Rowling concluded.

How did Boy George react? By hurling insults.

"The demolition of her filler face is more laughable! The dragon has been slayed!" he tweeted.