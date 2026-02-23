Jim Edmonds' Ex-Wife, 'RHOC' Alum Meghan King, Accused Him Of Leaking Her Phone Number To Sex Workers

A police report out of Missouri involving former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King has some fresh drama being flung from her ex-husband Jim Edmonds' way.

King, according to TMZ, went down to the Kirkwood Police Department in September 2025 to report alleged threatening phone calls she says she had been receiving.

While telling an officer about the alleged threatening calls from an unknown person that had been worse over the last couple of days prior to her reporting them, she brought up Edmonds.

The officer listened to a couple of voicemails left by the caller that threatened to hurt and kill Meghan and her children.

The report states, "The suspect speaks calmly at times and quickly at others, using frequently-repeated phrases or details in a rambling and erratic manner."

It also mentioned that they were dealing with a former star of The Real Housewives of Orange County, who has random people call her at times.

The Police Report Adds New Twist To Meghan King, Jim Edmonds Drama

This is where the former MLB star was brought up. She told the police that he was "losing his mind" over their custody dispute involving their three kids.

When asked, she told them that she didn’t know if he was behind these alleged calls, but claimed he had harassed her before through other people. Meghan claimed Edmonds had distributed her number.

She even claimed that he had given it to sex workers, instructing them to harass her. She claimed, according to the report, "after an overwhelming wave of phone calls and texts, she received a text from a number not known to her, which included a photo of the text sent by [Jim] containing instructions to harass her."

The police reportedly launched an investigation into the threatening communications and requested a patrol of her residence.

Edmonds, who married their alleged threesome partner, doesn’t know anything about Meghan's claims.

"This is the first anyone is hearing of this, and it’s absurd. Jim is spending his time in Tennessee raising his kids and doesn’t have time for such nonsense," Steve Honig, his rep, told TMZ.