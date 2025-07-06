Jewel's Fans Accuse Her Of Selling Her Soul For Wearing Lingerie While Attending The Wedding Of The Century

The 51-year-old singer's fans saw her in lingerie and turned on her.

Jewel can't have any fun. According to her fans, some of them anyway, the 51-year-old is supposed to be a miserable cat lady without any friends.

She's not allowed to perform at a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Make America Healthy Again ball and if she does, she must apologize. Making people healthy is a big no-no for lunatics.

Keep feeding them over-processed garbage, because fat is beautiful. Another on their list of dealbreakers is looking hot in lingerie. That can't stand and they won't have it.

Add to that the fact that Jewel wore the outfit to a lingerie-inspired party at the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding, and the meltdown from some of her fans was on.

Can you believe she wrote this caption too, "What a wonderful three days celebrating love in the most poetic city … wearing my favorite @dolcegabbana Congratulations @jeffbezos and @laurensanchezbezos .."

It's been a tough few days for Jewel fans who don’t want to see her looking hot

The ones who want to see Jewel soaked in cat urine did not like a single thing about her hot lingerie post. They want nothing to do with love, lingerie, the singer looking hot, and most of all, her rich friends.

She's sold her soul, according to them, and they let her know how disappointed they were in her for having fun and being attractive.

Unfollowing sadly, I just can’t … but enjoy your beautifully bought youth and glorious $ bubble

"Who will selllllll your soul...." 😢

thought you were better than this

D&G??? Yikes. Who will save your soul indeed. So sad and so incredibly disappointing

Attending Bozo’s wedding isn’t the flex you think it is

What is this Jewel?! This is so disappointing.

And now… who will save YOUR soul?

you’ve broken my heart. who will save your soul???

Gross. 🤮 supporting those trump supporters? Gross. 🤢

Wow…what a fuckin sellout you’ve decided to be 🤡

Sad times for some in the Jewel fan base. She tried some redemption in their eyes with a "pride post" as the month wound down, but I doubt it helped.

They saw her looking hot and have already turned their backs on her.