Singer Who Released Sexually Graphic Video Crushed For Live Performance: WATCH

Singer Jessie Murph continues to take serious heat as music fans revolt against her.

Murph recently released a horrible music video for her song "1965," and it's unlike any music video you've ever seen.

The music video features a legitimate pornographic sex act. For some reason, YouTube has allowed the video to stay up. It's only age-restricted.

Make that one make sense. It's made even worse by the fact the video also features a young child. Fortunately, fans pushed back against the content, and Murph is now facing even more criticism.

Jessie Murph roasted for live performance.

Murph appeared on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon earlier in the week to give a live performance of "1965."

Fans weren't impressed at all. The replies were flooded with comments absolutely crushing Murph and roasting her in hilarious fashion.

It's hilarious watching people continue to crush Murph following her gross music video and garbage "1965" song.

I'm certainly no prude, but the music video she dropped might be the greatest way to burn down a career I've ever seen.

Can we also talk about how she's seemingly trying to be a knock-off Lana Del Rey? It's like she damn near copied her entire vibe.

The difference is, Lana Del Rey actually knows how to nail the Americana vibe and is talented. That's why she's been a player in music for more than a decade……and didn't need a porn scene to get it done.

What do you think about Murph's performance and music video? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.