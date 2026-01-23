Jessica Simpson's Possibly Inflated Lips Have People Talking On Instagram, Cantore Picks NYC & Sherrone Smiles

What did Jessica Simpson do to her lips?

Where are the big dawg weather guys hunkering down for this winter wallop?

— Paul in Cincy writes:

You put the bullseye on Cincy mid-week and now we’re fully embroiled in chaos and preparation!

I see that Cantore ended up in NYC. Poor choice!

Kinsey:

As a guy who knows you have to pay the bills, I get why Cantore would go to Times Square to broadcast. The city could get 20 inches of snow. It could be an apocalyptic scene in the city on Sunday as the snow whips around in the concrete jungle. It's a scene that the Weather Channel can't turn down.

Meanwhile, Jim's old buddy, Mike Seidel, is now at The Weather Channel. As of last night, my employer had Mike in Tulsa ahead of the storm. My guess is that they have repositioned Mike as well, but Fox has numerous people they can put on the ground in Times Square.

They have the studio right there on 6th Ave. Fox will not have any problem finding content from that location. It might make the most sense to get Mike into the Nashville area for the ice storm.

Buckle up. These two titans are about to have a huge weekend.

Can someone tell me why people in Louisville bought so many onions for the storm?

The photo on the bottom right is the onion section. Bare. Am I missing something about the magic of onions in a snowstorm?

— Brad S. makes a good point:

It's going to be warmer in Wasilla, Alaska this weekend than most of the Midwest, Mid South and East Coast.

Kinsey:

If there was ever a weekend for it to be cold, snowy, miserable, it's AFC/NFC weekend. I couldn't ask for a better situation. It's January. The man cave has central heating. I'll have it dialed in at about 72. It'll be perfect Q-zip weather down there.

I don't care if it snows 18" on Sunday. This weekend is all about football, hockey, basketball, GOLF, etc. Guys, I don't want to hear any of you complaining about this weather — unless you get ice and then I'm very sorry for what you're about to experience.

Those of us getting snow better not be bitching. Get your Crock-Pot out and turn into a chef.

My picks:

DEN +4.5 (Vegas has dropped that line)

SEA - 2.5

There is major drama brewing in the text group as Millennial Chris B. takes a shot at Diesel & Canoe Kirk for not working on Fridays & playing indoor golf today at 10 a.m.

Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green, who is a blue collar gas man working on gas lines, says the Chinese government "loves Americans not working anymore." I perceived that as a direct shot at Diesel and Canoe Kirk having Fridays off.

I'm not aware of the Chinese-U.S. worker conspiracy, but maybe you guys know about this.

Are the Chinese rooting for 4-day work weeks as a weakening of U.S. dominance? Do Americans need to work five-days-a-week to maintain its roll as a sociological superpower?

Or is Millennial Chris B. just a hater who needs to go find a job where he can jerk around and play indoor golf on Fridays?

Diesel counters that he used to work 80-hour weeks when he was Millennial Chris B.'s age. Canoe Kuck counters that he has to be on late Tuesday night calls with hospital executives in India that go through the night.

I'm told this is a brawl in the professional women's hockey league

— Dave emails:

In case no one responded to request from your Wednesday column, here’s a recent one that was decent. (The fact that it was after the 3rd period horn makes it all the better, imo.)

Kinsey:

Bleacher Report trying to tell me this is a brawl might be the funniest thing I've read on social media all week. "Fists flying" is actually funny.

Here's where this is going: The women will be celebrated by the wokes for "fists flying" because it proves the women deserve a spotlight, but never forget that the same Bleacher Report wokes have cried to have fighting outlawed from the sport.

My stance:

Let the ladies fight. I watch all sorts of female fight videos from the Austin bar scene on Twitter. I will watch women fighting in hockey, if it's a legit fight.

The bodychecking looks impressive. There's no problem with the ladies being tough in there. The WNBA wokes made sure to tell the world how tough their players were as they were beating up Caitlin Clark. I'm sure the same is coming for this hockey league.

I will continue to call out Jazzy Crockett on her bullshit as duty to my country

— Jerry in Colorado checks in:

Joe, not looking for any recognition with this email. Just a thank you for being all over it and continuing to point out the audacity and BS from Jazzy Crockett. If this poser gets into the Senate, good grief. Please keep those of us not in Texas informed of her daring feats, will you please?

Kinsey:

Jerry, I insist on some recognition. If Jazzy makes it to the U.S. Senate, it's a real problem for the rest of us. I trust that Screencaps readers know all about Jazzy's tricks, but she's now on an even bigger stage and there are plenty of people who are just learning who she is. We can't allow her to control the narrative as she claims to be a "gun-totin' Texan."

Why are fast-food and fast-casual restaurants in trouble?

— Dusty T. emails:

I came across this really interesting video about why I believe so many chain and fast food restaurants are failing. So, add up bad service, high prices, and generic food, and you can see why this industry is tanking hard.

Maybe it's just me, but when I was a teen in the 90's, a Whopper tasted different than a double at Wendy's, and you would go to a place based on whatever you had a hankering for (or the place that had the best deal!). Now, all burgers and chicken taste the same, with the exception of In N' Out, Raising Cane's, and Chick Fil A.

Screencaps readers are showing off their MEAT while preparing to hunker down

— Glyn C. says:

Just letting it rest.

################

That is it this Friday. Let's get rolling.

