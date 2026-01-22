Jasmine Crockett Thinks She Can Fool Texans With Her 'Gun-Totin' Act

She thinks you're stupid, Texas.

U.S. Senate hopeful Jasmine Crockett, the fake hoodrat who was recently called out by black women over her act, made a campaign stop in Amarillo, Texas on Wednesday to lay out her views on guns. Her goal? Appear to be a pro-gun LIB who just wants to see a few rules implemented on guns.

You know, she wouldn't take away all your guns. Just some of them.

"I'm a gun-totin' Texan," Crockett told the media while also noting that she supports background checks and red flag laws. "What people appreciate is authenticity," she added during the same interview.

This is a quote from the same woman who has pivoted from acting like she grew up in the ‘hood as she sat in front of a black audience. Now that she’s in rural Texas, Jazz is playing the rural card.

Go on.

"I'm the girl who's actually lived in rural Texas. I'm the girl that [has] actually driven farm equipment."

You have to give her credit for her attempt to play multiple groups of people.

Perhaps that's why radio show host Charlamagne tha God declared that Jasmine was the perfect person to speak for Democrats.

"Jasmine Crockett is actually what the Democrats should be leaning into. Because she is a phenomenal messenger. And some people just got it. Some people just have a different anointing on them," Charlamagne said in November.

Perfectly said tha God.

Jasmine is absolutely the perfect messenger for Democrats. Let's see how this works out for her in Amarillo. In the 2024 U.S. Senate race, Ted Cruz destroyed Dem Colin Allred in Potter County and Randall County where Amarillo is located.

Are there enough never-Trump voters in Amarillo to matter in this race? No chance.