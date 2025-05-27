'Jersey Shore' TV Show Beach Boardwalk Shut Down After Arrests, Stabbings

"We've got a Situation here!"

The historic Seaside Heights, New Jersey beach boardwalk, made popular by MTV's ‘Jersey Shore’ television show in recent years, descended into utter chaos over Memorial Day weekend when police had to arrest over 70 people - including over 20 teenagers, as well as deal with three stabbings.

JERSEY SHORE BOARDWALK BECAME CHAOTIC, CRIME-FILLED MESS

At one point, local police had to even shut down the two-mile boardwalk after the THIRD stabbing of the weekend. This, despite authorities actually beefing up security by deploying an additional 100 officers ahead of the holiday weekend due to some rowdiness during last year's annual kickoff to summer.

"The last few days have been mayhem in this town," a bartender told the Asbury Park Press. "Kids were out of control. It’s like the ‘Jersey Shore’ show."

OVER 20 TEENAGERS ARRESTED THIS WEEKEND

The famous Seaside Heights boardwalk has been a Jersey Shore staple since its inception in 1915, made popular when MTV had to come and ruin it, or I mean "enhance the experience" of the beach town when they introduced Snooki, Pauly D, and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino to a generation of degenerates via the Jersey Shore reality show.

Since the reality show's debut, the area has only grown in popularity.

You may recall last year when I visited Seaside Heights and wrote not one, but two articles for OutKick about the ridiculously over-the-top-but-so-great experience of Jersey's famed boardwalk.

In true "Jersey is gonna Jersey" grit, they had Donald Trump "You Missed Mother F***er" t-shirts up within 24-hours of the former President being shot at. Pretty impressive turnaround, if you ask me!

Donald Trump T-Shirts (Photo Credit: Mike Gunzelman)

The Trump shirts were quickly joined by NSFW Hawk Tuah shirts after she quickly went viral, with shirts up and down the boardwalk reading lovely statements like: "If she don't talk Hawk Tuah, don't Talk Tuah!" as well as: "Hawk Tuah - Spit on that thang!"

Unfortunately, as our youth continues to crumble and society continues to stumble, a once reveled and iconic Memorial Day tradition has been overtaken by crime and chaos.

Newsflash to all the young people out there: Making fun of Hawk Tuah and throwing popcorn during A Minecraft Movie is funny. Stabbing people isn't.

