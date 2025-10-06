Jerry Neuheisel's Wife Takes America By Storm, Sofía Vergara Busts Out & Petty Bill Belichick Draws A Line

Also, the field storm at UCLA was ... something.

What a WEEKEND. That's how you start October with a bang, boys and girls. Playoff baseball. College football. NFL.

We work so hard during the winter and spring for weekends like that. We GRIND during the summer to get to October weekends like the one we just experienced. Remember that when the dark times come back in a few months.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where Sofía Vergara pops out after a big weekend abroad.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a LOADED weekend of #content, petty Bill Belichick, Annie Agar, and Jerry Neuheisel's wife absolutely stole the show after UCLA stunned Penn State on Saturday afternoon.

Welcome to CLASS, Nicole Knox! Good to have you hear. Take a seat, stay a while. Let's have some fun.

Grab you a Dark ‘N Stormy from Nantucket, pour it out for Bill as we celebrate National Coaches Day, and THEN settle in for a Monday ’Cap!

This Bill Belichick chapter is ending poorly

Hate to start a new week by bludgeoning poor Bill Belichick, but we have no choice. Fair is fair, and I have to be fair here.

Serious question: where does Bill go from here? I'm genuinely curious, because I don't see how he turns this around. His legacy might be toast, and I LOVE Bill. As a Dolphins fan, I grew up hating him. But towards the end, after I accepted it, I started to love him.

But he might be cooked. The last few years in New England … and the first few months in North Carolina … are some of the worst things I've ever seen.

UNC looks like a legit JV program out there right now. They can't line up. They can't play defense. They can't score. They can't tackle.

LOOK at how Saturday's game started! First play:

It only got worse. Dabo Swinney, frankly, took his foot off the gas – and I know that as a Clemson team total bettor. They BARELY covered. I was sweating.

But that's all old news. You've seen it all by now. Here's the … new … news. Allegedly, of course:

What a weekend of #content!

Incredible. Now, there are a couple layers to this.

1. About two hours after this started going viral, the UNC football account magically started posting about Drake Maye.

Some may call it coincidence or insane timing … I'm calling it BS:

Yeah, no shot that was just dumb luck. Especially after Mack Brown, who was fired before Belichick took over, posted THIS about an hour before UNC finally posted about Drake Maye:

I mean, come on. We all know how this works, right? The story leaked, the negative reaction was deafening, and the poor saps who work at the UNC PR department had to QUICKLY spring into action to avoid further fallout.

It's all sad. This Bill Belichick chapter stinks, and I fear it may be the final one. Bring this dude back, ASAP:

Those were the days, boys and girls. We didn't appreciate 'em enough. Sad.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a weekend FULL of it. Great game out of Philly yesterday!

Nicole Knox is a star, a Cardinal Collapse & Sofia's big weekend

Great work, everyone. What a day, Saturday. What an even better day yesterday. We're rolling right now. Couple thoughts …

1. I need a pulse check on how you guys felt about Eric Collins in the booth for Dolphins-Panthers yesterday. Social media blew up during the game because he was a psychopath from the opening kickoff. Apparently, he's the Hornets play-by-play dude.

I was annoyed the entire time, and no, it's not because the Fins blew a 17-0 lead. I don't care about that. There's just no way in the world someone can be that excited while calling a DOLPHINS-PANTHERS game. Not possible. It was a bit much for me.

What are we doing here?

Maybe it's because I'm more of Greg Gumbel guy, but I just found myself more annoyed than anything.

But, also, I could be jaded because the Dolphins are ass. Either or.

2. Good to see Annie still firing the fastball.

3. Speaking of the fastball … welcome to the show, Nicole Knox!

Rapid-fire time on this second Monday of October:

What a weekend for the Neuheisel Family! I saw the UCLA score flash across the bottom of the screen at some point Saturday and thought it had to be a mistake. How does Penn State lose that game? Amazing.

Also, not the best field storm I've ever seen given there were probably 14 people in attendance:

How about the security guard just zeroing in on the poor girl? What's that all about? What a choice. Not one I would've made, personally, but to each their own.

California, am I right?

Next? Let's stay out west and check in with the Arizona Cardinals, who inexplicably gave Clay's Titans a miracle win yesterday:

Whooooooooof. Can't wait for the Libs to get a hold of that video. They'll have Jonathan Gannon issuing a teary apology by the 6 p.m. news.

For those of you who actually played football back in the day, we call that "Monday practice." I can't say half the things I was told to do myself in this class. Most of them would be physically impossible, I assume.

OK, that's it for today. Good start to the week.

