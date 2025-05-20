Star Actor Describes What He Saw In The Afterlife After Almost Dying: 'Didn't Want To Come Back'

Jeremy Renner was okay with dying after experiencing what he believes was the afterlife.

Renner was nearly killed in a tragic and horrific plowing accident at the start of 2023. The plow he was using rolled up on him when he jumped out to help a family member.

It's nothing short of a miracle that "The Town" star is still alive. Yet, after a long road of recovery and medical operations, he's back to work and roaring back.

Jeremy Renner describes what he saw as he nearly died.

"It's a beautiful, beautiful thing. It's to me, like, you get a seat behind the curtain, and there's some sort of solace that comes. Look, I didn't want to come back. Let me just put it that way. Somehow, someway I was pulled back. And then, thank God that I was because I would have wrecked my mother's life and my family's life…It's the most pure beautiful existence for us to be, and yeah, it's exciting," Renner said on the "High Performance" podcast when asked about what he experienced when he was dying.

He was further asked what he saw on the other side and said "anyone you ever loved, anything that is attached to love is there with you at all time, place and space."

You can watch Renner's explanation of what happened when he almost died starting at 27:00 in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There are a lot of different thoughts about the afterlife, especially for religious people. For example, Christians believe heaven awaits believers.

Obviously, the only way to know for sure is to actually die and get to the other side. Renner believes he briefly died during the accident, and as he said, he got a chance to look behind the "curtain."

It sounds like it was an incredible experience, judging from his comments. In fact, it was so great that he didn't even want to live anymore.

My grandfather once told me a very similar story. His close friend briefly died in a hospital, and the doctors were able to save his life and bring him back. He responded by cussing out everyone in the room because he didn't want to come back.

It really does make you wonder what's waiting on the other side.

What do you think about Renner's experience? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.