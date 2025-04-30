Star Actor Reveals The Powerful Drug That Was Worse Than Almost Dying

Jeremy Renner says getting off OxyContin was worse than nearly dying.

The famous actor from "The Town" was nearly killed in early 2023 in a horrific plowing accident. Renner suffered life-threatening injuries when a plow rolled up on him near his Nevada home.

The injuries required significant medical treatment, surgeries and rehab. Seemingly against all odds, Renner survived, wrote a book about the experience and is back to work.

Now, he's shining a light on the power of opiates.

Jeremy Renner shares warning about OxyContin.

Renner spoke with Joe Rogan about the accident in a "Joe Rogan Experience" episode released Monday, and he shared a warning for people:

OxyContin isn't something you want to mess around with.

"One of the harder things, worse than the accident as well, is getting off OxyContin. And I got off pretty quickly. And like, that’s gnarly stuff, man. I’m glad it was there the pain for me, but I wanted to get off it as soon as possible because it’s highly, highly addictive. And coming off that stuff was gnarly," Renner said in the interview with Rogan.

The popular actor further added that the drug and its use is "crazy." He also claimed he had to be closely monitored while on the opiate.

OxyContin is perhaps the most controversial drug ever introduced to the American public. It's a drug that can have serious ramifications if people become addicted to it.

There's also been a lot of controversy about whether Purdue Pharma knew just how addictive it was when pushing it. The company and the Sackler family ultimately reached a settlement worth $7.4 billion for their role in the opoid crisis that devastated so many families and communities.

"I would be happy to apologize to the American people for all of the pain they’ve suffered and for the tragedies they’ve experienced in their families. I also am very angry. I’m angry that some people at Purdue broke the law," Purdue Pharma board members Dr. Kathe Sackler told a House Oversight Committee during a 2020 hearing.

More than 100,000 people died from drug-related overdoses in 2022, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The fact Renner describes getting off the painkiller as "worse" than nearly getting crushed by a plow and dying really does put it in perspective.

Drugs are a nasty, nasty business when abused. They can destroy lives in a matter of moments.

