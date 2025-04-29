Star Actor Shares Graphic Details Of Nearly Dying In Horrific Accident

Jeremy Renner is pulling back the curtain on nearly dying in a horrific snow blowing accident.

The famous actor was almost killed at the start of 2023 when his plow crushed him near his home in Nevada.

The life-threatening injuries required extensive medical care, and he underwent a lengthy rehab journey to get his health back.

It's nothing short of a miracle that he's still alive. Not only is he alive, but he's also back to acting. It's an incredible comeback story.

Jeremy Renner shares details of life-threatening blowing accident.

Renner shined a light on the extent of his injuries in his new book "My Next Breath: A Memoir." The book was released Tuesday, and includes very graphic details about what happened.

"I didn’t engage the parking brake, or disengage the steel tracks. In that moment – an innocent, critical, life-changing moment – that tiny but monumental slip of the mind would change the course of my life forever," Renner writes in the memoir when explaining how the tragedy started, according to The Guardian.

"The Town" actor jumped out because he thought his nephew was in critical danger. The moment changed his life in ways he never could have expected.

"There came terrible crunching sounds as 14,000lb of galvanized steel machinery slowly, inexorably, monotonously, ground over my body. It was a horrifying soundtrack…I knew that my skull was split like a watermelon, my brain pulverized like meat," Renner further wrote when explaining what happened when the plow rolled up on him.

He continued, "Skull, jaw, cheekbones, molars; fibula, tibia, lungs, eye sockets, cranium, pelvis, ulna, legs, arms, skin; crack, snap, crack, squeeze, crack. More sounds: a ringing in the ears, as if a gun had unloaded next to my head. A sting of bright white in my eyes – I was blinded by a coruscating lightning, a lightning that signals the break of my orbital bone, causing my left eyeball to violently burst out of my skull," according to the same report from The Guardian.

It's hard to believe it's already been more than two years since Renner was almost killed. Again, it's nothing short of a miracle that he made it.

He suffered injuries that should have ended his life. Fortunately, one of his neighbors was able to rush to his aid to attempt to stabilize the situation as medical crews rushed to the scene.

The good news is Renner seems to be pretty much back to normal and is crushing it on "Mayor of Kingstown" and multiple Marvel projects. I have no doubt he treats every day as a blessing after nearly dying. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.