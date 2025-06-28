Jeopardy! Fans Suspicious After Answer Is Contestant's Relative

Even Ken Jennings was shocked by the revelation.

Diehard Jeopardy! fans are calling foul after the Final Jeopardy! answer was a relative to one of the contestants.

The bizarre situation happened this past week when host Ken Jennings gave the following clue: "In 1895, the Vassar-educated wife of this man wrote, ‘Thousands of dollars may be paid for a copy of Shakespeare.'"

Contestant Emily Croke correctly answered, "Emily Folger." And when Jennings asked her how she knew that - it turned out that she was a distant relative of hers!

TOO MUCH OF A COINCIDENCE?

"Emily is my great, great, great-aunt Emily," to which a stunned Jennings responded, "Emily Folger, the one we mentioned in the clue is the person you, Emily Croke, are named after?"

"Yes!" an excited Croke responded.

The official show account tweeted out the moment and captioned it, "Just her luck! Emily has a familial tie to her Final Jeopardy! clue." However, some of the show's rabid fans weren't as stoked about it.

"The fix was in! How did nobody catch this?" one angry fan tweeted.

"What are the odds of that happening," another suspicious fan chimed in.

As anyone who regularly reads OutKick knows, game show fans are a different breed, especially those that are fans of either Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy!

It can get ugly sometimes.

In the end, despite even a few viewers at home calling for Emily to be disqualified, the show must go on - and so will Emily.