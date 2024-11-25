'Wheel of Fortune' Thanksgiving 'Corn Bread' Puzzle Has Fans Talking

A Thanksgiving food-inspired ‘Wheel of Fortune’ puzzle has fans shaking their heads.

As OutKick has been reporting over the last month, things are starting to get sloppy on the gameshow that so many millions of people have enjoyed throughout their lives. Then Pat Sajak left and Ryan Seacrest started accepting pronunciation errors.

Now, we have the Wheel editors throwing up "CORN BREAD STUFFING" as a three-word clue.

This happened during Thursday's episode.

Lisa, a hunter and fisherman from Starkville, Mississippi held strong and completed the puzzle, which caused ‘Wheel’ superfans to lose their minds.

"I came here to say the same thing. Funny enough, my mother just emailed me saying she made cornbread stuffing for Thanksgiving. I told her according to wheel of fortune, she made corn bread stuffing," a Reddit user wrote after another superfan pointed out the error.

Dictionary.com has it as one word. Merriam-Webster lists it as two words.

The cornbread vs. corn bread debate on the Internet goes all the way back to 2009 when the Associated Press Stylebook weighed in on the controversy.

And then you have Wikipedia saying it's one word since it's "quick bread made with cornmeal."

That settles it, right?

Wrong.

Stove Top calls it "Cornbread Stuffing" while Pepperidge Farm calls it "Corn Bread Stuffing."

The New York Times calls it cornbread stuffing while Mrs. Cubbison's sells "corn bread stuffing mix."

You know what? Bring this up at the Thanksgiving dinner table and let your family argue over it. That's the way to settle it.

