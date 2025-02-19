Nasty Liberal Smears Trump Voters With Gross Insult: WATCH

Some liberals simply can't help themselves when it comes to saying stupid things.

President Donald Trump is back in the White House, and he's been off to a very hot start. Turns out having four years to plan a comeback has paid off in a huge way.

He's closing the border, targeting drug cartels, blew up an ISIS leader and put the world on notice that American power is returning.

Unfortunately, some people are still choosing to lob stupid insults.

Jennifer Rubin smears Donald Trump voters.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett attacked Trump and his supporters as "Satanic," and Jennifer Rubin - one of the most annoying people in politics - decided she also wanted to get in on trashing conservatives.

During a conversation with George Conway, the liberal commentator seemingly implied that Trump voters - roughly half the country - don't know how to read.

Nice, Jen! Real original. Attacking half the country should work out well for you. Watch her comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Do some liberals want Republicans and conservatives to stay in power forever? If that's their goal, then they're doing an exceptional job of making sure that happens.

Instead of trying to bring people together, woke idiots like Rubin are claiming Trump voters can't read. What is the strategy here?

What is the ultimate plan that, apparently, involves insulting a large chunk of the country? Furthermore, I'm sure many of you reading this right now voted for Trump, and you're not struggling to understand these words!

I'd suggest these people smarten up, but then my pipeline of free content would probably turn off overnight. So, keep it up! I'm sure it will work out in the end…..if you love losing. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.