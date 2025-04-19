Jennifer Lopez Looks Like Pink Power Ranger At F1 Grand Prix

Jennifer Lopez left Hollywood, but not her costume. Per her Instagram, JLo's attending Saturday's Saudi Arabi Grand Prix as the pink Power Ranger. At least that's how it looks after she squeezed her ass into a pink bodysuit that would seem to make peeing a nightmare.

Rather than morph into action, Jenny from the Block is "bringing a little spark to F1." Her words, not mine.

Lopez, who's been divorced four times, posed in her finest Power Ranger fit in front of a garage full of Charles Leclerc's Ferrari Formula 1 team. There's gotta be at least one soon-to-be ex-husband of JLo's in the group.

I mean, c'mon, we're just playing the odds here.

Maybe the fifth-time's the charm?

The Grand Prix, taking place at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, features a handful of curves, but based on the photos above, I'm thinking Lopez might have more.

I'm left with plenty of questions. None of which have anything to do with Formula 1. In addition to the peeing headache mentioned above, I have my concerns about how hot those pink Power Ranger threads have to be making JLo. Has to be a sweaty mess inside that bodysuit, no? A quick Google search tells me it's 82 degrees in Saudi Arabi on Saturday. Add in a few dozen race cars driving by you on a hot track at a couple of hundred miles an hour and no matter how good your deodorant is, toes-to-elbows has to be a monsoon.

No longer will Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium be known as "The Swamp." That nickname will soon be bestowed upon, fittingly, JLo's gigantic ass.

And what about those open-toed kicks? In a garage! She's just asking for a Pirelli to roll over those piggies or an errant wrench to turn those foot fingers into hammertoes. Get yourself some Pumas, girl!

Should any of the above-mentioned problems find her, Lopez has five other Rangers that are just a wrist communicator away.

