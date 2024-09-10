Jennifer Lopez Went To A Movie Premiere Over The Weekend In A "Revenge Dress" That

Think for a moment about a world where Jennifer Lopez didn't wear a "revenge dress." We almost had to live in that world, but thankfully, J-Lo said "f*ck it" and bravely wore the dress.

You see, wearing this dress is doing you a favor. Ass selfies in the mirror and pictures of licking ice cream are one thing, leaving the underwear at home after filing for divorce is how you show your ex that you've moved on or what they're missing or whatever it's supposed to do.

Don't get me wrong, I'm team thonged-up mirror selfie, ice cream cone pics, and revenge dress. I just don't think they're delivering any kind of message to Ben Affleck. That's all.

Affleck has been in a relationship with her on two separate occasions and both times it hasn’t worked out. If anything, you would think that's the message he received.

But what do I know? Maybe it did deliver a loud and clear message, he's in shambles, and there's more to the story than just an opportunity for J-Lo to feed her ego. I've been wrong before, and I'll be wrong again.

Jennifer Lopez, like her or not, looked great in this dress

Message delivered or not, the 55-year-old almost deprived society of the debate by not wearing the dress. Now that would have been unfortunate.

"There was a discussion about whether I should or shouldn’t. And I was like, f— it," Lopez told People. Before adding "It felt good."

Lopez wore the dress and hit the red carpet for the world premiere of the movie Unstoppable at the Toronto International Film Festival. Affleck is listed as one of the producers of the movie.

The "Team J-Lo" folks are going to be all in on calling this a revenge dress or the start of some revenge tour and the folks who recognize that she's collected more rings over the years than many NFL franchises have are going to say Affleck is the lucky one.

Wherever you land on this one, pro revenge or not, I think everyone can agree on one thing. J-Lo looks great here. Going without underwear is a classy, yet very complicated touch.