Jennifer Lopez Appears To Address Ben Affleck Divorce With Racy Mirror Selfie

Jennifer Lopez fired up her social media accounts on the final Saturday of August and shared what she thought was the perfect way to address her split - for a second time - from Ben Affleck.

That's right, all the shots of a miserable Affleck hanging out with J-Lo somehow added up to the couple, who married in 2022, calling it quits. Who saw that coming?

The singer filed for divorce on the couple's second wedding anniversary, because "you go girl." And if all the headlines are to be believed, Saturday's social media activity was meant to address the divorce.

Depending on which platform you happened to catch the very important state of J-Lo address, you saw some version of the 55-year-old licking some ice cream and taking a booty selfie in the mirror.

That would have been fine had that been the extent of it, but it was not. She included a picture of a t-shirt with the deep and powerful words "she's in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace" written on it.

Jennifer Lopez takes to social media and appears to address her divorce from Ben Affleck

Man. That will get you every time, won't it? You see, J-Lo isn't bothered. No, she's in bloom, out of reach and at peace. I know this because she shared a picture of the t-shirt on social media.

That's how all healthy adults communicate and address things. The "Yasss" and "unbothered queen" comments prove it. That makes sense to all reasonable people, but what doesn't make sense is the caption she carelessly slapped on her posts.

The "Oh, it was a summer." Excuse me, it's still summer. We have a few more weeks to go here. Perhaps she forgot that when she was forced to cancel her summer tour due to poor ticket sales.

If J-Lo wants to move on from her latest relationship by licking ice cream and sharing thonged-up mirror selfies, then so be it. But I draw the line at declaring a premature end to summer and t-shirts with idiotic sayings on them.

On the bright side, they say that every celebrity relationship that comes to an end is enough to keep three orphaned pets alive for an entire year. At the very least there's that.