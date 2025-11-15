Jennifer Lawrence Confirms That It Isn't Fun Working On Movies That Everyone Hates

I mean... sometimes you have to know that's coming, right?

Filmmaking is a weird business because it's one of the only ones where hundreds of people can pour their hearts and souls, plus millions of dollars, into something, only for the rest of the planet to say, "Hey, you know that thing you worked on for a year and a half? Yeah, we all think it sucks."

Well, actress Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed that this is not fun.

"The experience only adds to the dread, because I’ve had so many experiences of working so hard on something, loving something so deeply, and then releasing it to the world, and the world just being like, ‘Boo! Hate you!’ It is so awful," Lawrence said in an interview with V magazine. "And somehow, I read a script, I meet with the director, we get on set, we start doing it, and somehow I’m able to forget that this part of the process will happen. I mean, I’m very blessed and very lucky. But it’s a very scary few months."

She didn't say which movies, but I've got to think one was that movie Mother!

Oof. What a turd that was.

True story: I saw it in college with some friends, and one fell asleep. He woke up as the credits were rolling and asked me to explain what happened. I couldn't. I sat through that whole thing and have no clue what happened.

I remember Ed Harris was in it. I like him, but I get him mixed up with Peter Weller.

It's the baldness, I think.

But anyway, I understand her point, but there are countless examples where everyone on set, from the production assistants to the craft services people to the director to the stars, had to know that reaction was coming.

Still, as much of a gut punch to the ego as it is, isn't that a small price to pay for, well, the pay?

I would gladly take millions to make a crappy movie.

People would say, "Hey, you're handsome as hell, but your new movie stinks."

And I'd be like, "Well, the check cleared and I just bought a new Aston Martin, so…"