Jennifer Lawrence Explains How She Got To Know Her Costar Through The Power Of Naked Interpretive Dance

If you're one of the people who can’t wrap your mind around the enormous paychecks some actors collect, then this is the perfect story for you. It takes you beyond the glitz and the glamor of Hollywood and shows you the dedication it takes for success.

Jennifer Lawrence has appeared naked in two films during her illustrious career, but that didn’t make getting to know her costar for her new movie Die My Love, Robert Pattinson, any easier. It did prove, however, that she would go the extra mile for her art.

Lawrence, 35, explained during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show last week that she and Pattinson, 39, didn’t really know each other all that well before working on the upcoming movie together. But they were about to.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

"Lynne Ramsay, the director, challenged us during rehearsals. Robert and I had to do interpretive dance lessons together. We both embarrass quite easily, and we didn’t really know each other, so it was totally humiliating," she revealed, reports People.

"Then on the first day of filming, she asked whether we remembered what we did and asked if we would do it naked!"

Bonding through the power of naked interpretive dance caught the other guests on the show, Bruce Springsteen and Tessa Thompson, by surprise. They started questioning the method of getting to know one another in the name of great filmmaking.

Were they expecting a trust fall? I don’t think that would cut it. Lawrence responded, "Should I have said no? You all seem quite shocked."

Jennifer Lawrence Proves Some Actors Really Do Suffer for Their Craft

Obviously, even those with celebrity status aren’t willing to do what it takes to tell a story. This notion that you show up, pretend to be someone else for a few hours, then go home and expect that the movie will reach the audience is absurd.

How can you expect to pull off an authentic sex scene if you haven’t danced in front of one another without any clothes on? Now that we know Lawrence and Pattinson did that the first day of filming, we can, even if we don't see the movie, get a sense of comfort.

We get comfort in knowing there are actors who still care. Actors that push their own feelings aside in order to completely step into a role. They want an authentic story told and that's why you'll never be able to replace the talented ones.

I knew it was going to be a story that helped to explain why some actors make so much money. What I didn’t expect was that it was going to also reach out and connect on a personal level. That's why Jennifer Lawrence is one of the greats.