Jennifer Lawrence Will Be Taking Her Clothes Off Again On Screen, But Not Without Two New Additions

Jennifer Lawrence is going the extra mile for her next role and going under the knife.

You can say a lot of things about Jennifer Lawrence, but you can't say that she won’t do what it takes for a role. Time and time again she's gone the extra mile.

If she has to take her clothes off to properly tell a story, count her in. If she has to bond with a costar through nudity and dance to make their connection believable, she will.

If Jennifer Lawrence didn’t bounce back after her second kid the way she did after her first, she's not going to remove naked scenes from her arsenal. That's not who she is.

She's a heavy vaper that will take the necessary steps in order to be able to bring people the on-screen nudity they've come to enjoy from her work. That's the actress so many have grown to love.

Lawrence could go the body double route, but again, that isn't who she is. She'll handle her nude duties without the need for a body double. Thank you very much.

If that means a boob job in order to do so, then so be it. Even if she'll have to put the vape down, which is exactly what she's planning to do.

Jennifer Lawrence Isn’t Slowing Down, She’s Upgrading Before Her Next Big Role

During an interview with The New Yorker, Lawrence said she'll be getting her boobs done next month. What do you know? Just in time for the holidays.

"Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one," she said when asked why she was getting a boob job. "Second one, nothing bounced back."

Lawrence told The New Yorker she is going to take her clothes off on camera again in the spring. She was then asked if she would be getting her boobs done if she wasn't a famous actress?

While she is getting her boobs done in order to give her all on screen, she would like to believe that she'd still be getting the new additions regardless.

"Maybe I wouldn’t be hustling to the appointment in the same way," Lawrence said of her upcoming procedure. "But I think yes."

Talk about refreshing. Yes, Jennifer Lawrence is getting her boobs done for the love of the game, but she'd be doing them even if she was working a peasant's 9-5.