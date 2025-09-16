'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge Faces Backlash For Alleged Charlie Kirk Follow On Instagram

Actress Jennifer Coolidge has had something of a renaissance in recent years, thanks to her role on the very popular series The White Lotus, and has been adored by many on the left.

That is, until this weekend, when a fan account of the show realized that Coolidge was following late political activist and media personality Charlie Kirk.

As you might expect, the reaction to this was reasonable…

…I'm kidding; of course, it wasn't.

The account @oocwhitelotus (which stands for "Out of Context White Lotus") typically shares clips from the show and other content focused on the show and its stars.

Well, on Saturday, the night before the Emmy Awards at which The White Lotus and its stars had a big presence, the account posted a photo of Kirk's Instagram page under which it said that he was followed by Coolidge.

Now, I have no clue where the actress known for her iconic role as Stifler's Mom, her parts in a bunch of Christopher Guest films, and a great guest spot in the Seinfeld episode, "The Masseuse," stands on the political spectrum. I think that's a good thing, but if I had to wager a guess, I probably would've assumed she fell somewhere between Bill Maher and Michael Moore.

She's considered a "gay icon" and follows left-wing politicians like Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton, too, per Daily Mail.

Maybe she does, maybe she doesn't. Perhaps, like a lot of people, her politics aren't a one-size-fits-all approach in which she said, "I'm with the blue team!" and, instead, resonated with at least some of Kirk's ideas. Many of those ideas were very common sense and reasonable to any rational person willing to actually listen to them.

And, this is if that photo is genuine. I checked, and it didn't look like she still followed Kirk's page, if she ever did.

Well, many of the page's followers did what you'd expect: knee-jerk progressive outrage and immediately announced that they were done with a woman they had probably been fans of for years, over one person she followed on social media.

It's wild how quickly the left will turn on its own — which I mean, people it previously championed — over something as trivial as an alleged social media follow.

But, at this point, it's really par for the course.