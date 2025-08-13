Jennifer Aniston Riding A Bike In Lingerie PJs Has Everyone's Attention

Jen can still take the ball come Game 1 in October.

If you ever needed a reminder that 56-year-old Jennifer Aniston is still very much capable of taking the ball in Game 1 come October, you have it.

Jen has everyone on the internet riled up today like it's 1997 after appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair in a variety of outfits, including some lacy PJs and a nice gardening dress.

Look, there are a ton of beats I pride myself on covering here at OutKick. I'm the unofficial Cracker Barrel guy. Everyone is crying about the new remodels right now. Mainstream media is covering it like the OJ trial.

Guess who wrote about it last summer? Me. I was a year ahead of this trend.

I'm also the NASCAR & Nightcaps guy, which I obviously enjoy.

But covering Jennifer Aniston has its perks, too. She turned on a generation of kids back in the 1990s as Rachel Green, and she's doing it again today – some three decades later.

Incredible staying power.

Jennifer Aniston is still the standard

My God. Does Jen still have the heater at 56, or what? America's Favorite Girl Next Door. That's the perfect way to describe her. Nobody did #content like Jen back in the late-90s, and I can assure you nobody from that time period is still pumping out heat like that today.

The staying power here is unreal. Remember Britney Spears? She was the it girl from Jen's time. All the rage. Guess what? She's NUTS now. Certifiably insane.

Not Jennifer Aniston. She stayed the course, and parlayed Friends into a masterful film career that dominated the mid-2000s.

Remember The Break-Up? One of the most underrated movies of all time. It was also the closest America got to seeing Jennifer's bare butt. It's all we could talk about for WEEKS.

Nobody did it better in the 90s than Jen. Nobody did it better in the mid-2000s than Jen. And now, here we are in 2025, and she's still throwing Nolan Ryan heat. Incredible.

Again, I knew she still had the fastball. You did, too, if you follow OutKick. But it's still nice to get reminded every once in a while.

Now, let's go have a big Wednesday.