Jena Sims Hits The Mini-Golf Course In A Bikini

It's all coming together this spring for Jena Sims. She's back for another Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and her annual content run, which usually heats up from now through the summer.

This week is Masters week, which means it's time to start firing off some golf content too. Why not bring it all full circle and hit a golf course in a bikini?

There's no need to write that thought down and drop it into the suggestion box for Brooks Koepka's better half. The bikini model/golf WAG is already several steps ahead.

Jena's a veteran of the golf scene. She came out ready to roll for this year's Masters.

This isn’t just any golf content. She's on a mini-golf course in a bikini for a new golf-inspired collection she has dropping this weekend.

That's what you call perfect timing ladies and gentlemen. If you've been keeping score at home over the years, this didn’t catch you off guard at all.

Jena Sims is turning her annual bikini content run into a tradition unlike any other

This is what we all want to see. The best and the brightest at the height of their powers put on incredible performances on the biggest stages. Jena Sims is doing that here.

She didn’t put everything she had into making her dream of becoming a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, then take her foot off the gas pedal.

There's no "I made it now I can coast" mentality at play here with Jena. She's got her foot in the door, and now she's getting after it.

It's time to fine tune everything and go get a Green Jacket. Some can handle making it to the top and others just aren’t cut out for what it takes to stay there.

Jena Sims is making everything count. She'll be someone to keep our eye on this week as the tournament gets underway at Augusta National.