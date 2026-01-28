Jena Sims Has A Bikini Announcement: Dry January Is Almost Over

Not all announcements can be delivered in a bikini, obviously. Having said that, I do believe that where appropriate there's an opportunity for more of them to include bikinis.

Announcing the end of Dry January, which is evidently something people participate in, is one such occasion. I encourage those who took the month off from booze to follow Jena Sims' lead.

The 37-year-old model slipped into a bikini to list all the benefits she was able to enjoy during her month off while simultaneously making it clear she's looking forward to enjoying some wine.

It's the sort of bikini announcement that checks a lot of social media boxes. We're coming up on prime lingerie season on Instagram. The next couple of weeks are big. Feeds are filled with "less is more" type of content.

Let's review the game film here and see what Dry January did for Jena. She lists the following in her announcement:

naturally chose healthier foods

sleep score improved dramatically

wine cravings went away slowly

abs are back

don't dread workouts

wake up earlier, naturally

under eye area brighter

body less inflamed

Jena Sims Found a Creative Way to Wind Down Her Dry January

Good for Jena and good for bikini announcements, but it sounds like the benefits of going dry don’t outweigh the benefits of having a few adult beverages. She captioned this, "I can almost taste the wine."

Now, if I'm being honest, I would never participate in a made-up challenge like this. I'm not growing a mustache for anything or doing No Nut November either.

I don't make New Year's resolutions. Not because I think I'm better than anyone else. I tend not to join in on many of these sorts of activities.

Why do I have to wait for the new year to make resolutions that I'm never going to follow through on when I can just ignore resolutions altogether and not even pretend to better myself?

Am I missing out on anything? It's entirely possible. There could be a better version of myself that I'm not tapping into.

I find it freeing, however, to never have to be doing something annoying because it's a certain month on the calendar. But enough about me and my laziness. This is about Jena Sims and bikini announcements.